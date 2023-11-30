Rain moving in this afternoon and windy tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Clouds will continue to build today ahead of a developing system that will bring rain late this afternoon and tonight. A few periods of heavy rain will be possible and it will be windy. A Wind Advisory has been issued for tonight through Friday morning. There could be a few showers early and breezy Friday otherwise the pattern will be dry and mild through early next week.

TODAY: Cloudy with rain developing during the afternoon along with a breezy South wind at 10 to 15 MPH and gusting, afternoon highs in the upper 50s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain and gusty Southeast winds at 10 to 20 MPH along with overnight lows in the lower 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of an early morning shower, high temperatures in the upper 60s, and overnight lows near 50.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with highs near 60 and lows in the mid 40s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and mild with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 60 and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs again near 60 and lows in the upper 30s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cool with afternoon highs in the mid 50s.

