Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Persons of interest identified in death of transgender woman

Three people have been identified as persons of interest in connection to the death of a transgender woman from Florence, South Carolina. (Source: WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff, Dorothy Sedovic and Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - Three people have been identified as persons of interest in connection to the death of a transgender woman from Florence, South Carolina, according to authorities.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Shandon Floyd was found dead in a car in Columbia, South Carolina just before midnight on Nov. 14, nearly a week after she was reported missing.

An incident report shows Floyd and a friend were visiting Columbia from Florence, which is a little more than a one-hour drive between the cities.

The incident report shows Floyd and the friend were staying together at a motel about 10 miles from where her body was found.

Floyd’s friend told deputies that he let her borrow his car at about 3 a.m. on Nov. 9, but she hadn’t returned as of 7:15 p.m. that same day.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said an initial investigation found no signs of foul play.

Officials have not yet released the names of the three persons of interest, and there are no pending charges on anyone, according to WIS.

However, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department did say the persons of interest live in the Columbia area, where Floyd was visiting.

Copyright 2023 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 suspects carry assault rifles, attempt to steal car, police say
3 suspects carrying assault rifles, dressed in dark clothing attempt to steal car, still at large, police say
Family Dollar customers eligible for $25 gift card following class action settlement
Photos of the Ulta suspects
2 suspects ram vehicle into Ulta Beauty in East Memphis
Randall Bird was arrested and booked into jail on several charges.
Security guard accused of having sex with corpse at hospital morgue
The suspects who shoplifted from Target on Monday, November 27.
MPD searching for women accused of shoplifting from Target, pepper spraying employee

Latest News

A Palestinian man sits in an armchair outside a destroyed building in Gaza City on Wednesday,...
2 more Israeli hostages have been released from captivity in the Gaza Strip, Israeli military says
FILE - Former Pogues member Shane MacGowan performs on stage with his group The Popes, at the...
Shane MacGowan, lead singer of The Pogues and a laureate of booze and beauty, dies at age 65
Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., faces reporters at the Capitol in Washington, early Thursday, Nov....
GOP Rep. George Santos warns his expulsion from Congress before conviction would set a precedent
Justice Harper
Family searching for missing 15-year-old girl