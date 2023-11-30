Murder suspect released on ‘no bond’ leads to state lawmaker asking for help from top state judicial officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One local lawmaker is asking Tennessee’s top court officials to look into Shelby County’s bail bond system.

The move comes after a murder suspect was released on no bond Tuesday.

Police say that the suspect was involved in the Thanksgiving day murder of a 15-year-old.

The suspect’s bond release is at the center of controversy and so is the Judge who approved the suspect’s release with no bail.

State Senator Brent Taylor says Judge Bill Anderson’s disdain for cash bail is hurting the citizens.

Tuesday, Taylor sent a letter to Administrative Officer of Courts Michelle Long saying in part “My concern is Judge Anderson’s animus toward the bail system has put my constituents in Shelby County in more danger.”

He also said in the letter that Anderson’s opinions may be corrupting judicial commissioners.

Taylor also sent a clip with the letter from a Shelby County Commission meeting in September where Judge Anderson said “I detest the cash bail system in Shelby County.”

Anderson alongside lead Judicial Commissioner John Marshall spoke at a specially-called committee meeting in September about the county’s new bail system that took effect in February.

The system takes into account a defendant’s ability to pay.

After reviewing 17,000 cases in the previous year, Marshall discovered a decrease in the re-arrest rate of people out on bond.

The re-arrest rate while awaiting trial dropped from 11% to 7% in the months after the implementation of the new bail system.

Not a dramatic decrease just a few percentage points, but it was a decrease so we are hopeful that will continue,” said Marshall.

However, Judge Anderson’s decision Tuesday to release murder suspect Edion White on no bond caught the attention of numerous lawmakers including State Senator Brent Taylor of Memphis.

Action News 5 reached out to Judge Anderson, but he declined to comment on this specific case.

However, the Judge’s nearly 2-hour testimony in September explained his concerns with Bail Bondsmen.

“They don’t sit in the courtroom. They don’t monitor anything and they don’t do anything but collect money from poor people,” said Anderson.

However, Anderson did say when he releases defendants on their own recognizance... he has the power to impose conditions such as mental health counseling or drug screening.

According to court documents, 18-year-old White was placed on curfew and access to community and family member supervision played a role in his release.

In an interview with Action News 5 earlier this year, Judge Anderson said if the defendant fits the criteria, Tennessee law requires to first consider recognize release.

Other considerations for bail include prior record, threat to community, and failure to appear.

Court records show, White who is the accused getaway driver in his current murder case, has no prior criminal record.

