MPD investigating 2 separate game store break-ins in Raleigh, Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating two separate game store break-ins thieves targeted Thursday morning.

Burglars tried to break into a GameStop on Austin Peay Highway in Raleigh.

It appears that they were able to get through the front door.

No word on what they were able to take.

This is the second time this location has been hit in two weeks, with a burglary attempt reported on Sunday, November 20.

GameXchange (action news 5)

We’re also following another GameXchange smash-and-grab this morning.

This burglary happened on Winchester Road in Hickory Hill around 2 a.m.

The front door was smashed completely through.

No word on how much they were able to get away with.

