MPD investigates another shooting on Dexter Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting on Dexter Avenue.

The shooting happened around 11:01 p.m. and it was aimed towards a home.

Police say no one was injured during the shooting. The property was struck.

About two days ago, there was another shooting on Dexter Avenue a few doors down.

A 12-year-old was shot in the armpit and taken to the hospital.

It is unclear if these shootings are related.

