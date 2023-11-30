Advertise with Us
MPD investigates another shooting on Dexter Ave.
By Myracle Evans
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting on Dexter Avenue.

The shooting happened around 11:01 p.m. and it was aimed towards a home.

Police say no one was injured during the shooting. The property was struck.

About two days ago, there was another shooting on Dexter Avenue a few doors down.

A 12-year-old was shot in the armpit and taken to the hospital.

It is unclear if these shootings are related.

