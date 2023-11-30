Mother says 17-year-old died as a result of being body-slammed at Youth Villages after refusing to undress in front of male counselors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The mother of Alegend Jones says after two months in the care of Youth Villages, her 17-year-old daughter is now dead. She says the nonprofit failed to protect her daughter when she was sent there to receive help.

“I wasn’t ready to pull the plug, but when I seen her brain coming out of her eyes, I said it’s time for my baby to go,” said Shona Garner, Alegend’s mother.

Garner says she is not turning a blind eye to her daughter’s untimely death that took place a week before Thanksgiving.

Shona Garner retained civil rights attorney Ben Crump after she says she was given limited information. She said she was told there was an altercation on Thursday, November 16 at the Youth Villages facility in Bartlett involving two male counselors.

“Alegend, a 17-year-old female, was told to remove her clothes while she was at the health department. She did not want to take off her clothes in front of two male counselors,” said Crump.

Alegend, a sexual assault survivor, who was also diagnosed with PTSD, manic depression, and bipolar disorder, allegedly refused to undress.

Garner said police were called after she was told her daughter was body-slammed for not complying, which she says led to Alegend’s death.

“One ICU doctor said she was 45 minutes unresponsive, brain dead, no pulse no anything at Youth Villages. So, they transferred her to Saint Francis, that’s another 25 minutes,” said Garner. “Saint Francis refused her so then they transferred her from Saint Francis to Methodist in Germantown. He said 95 minutes, your baby was unresponsive.”

Youth Villages wrote in part in a statement, “We do not know the cause of the medical emergency.”

An incident occurred at one of our campuses on Thursday, Nov. 16. A young person in our care experienced a medical emergency. We do not know the cause of the medical emergency. The young people in our care are continually supported by physicians, nurse practitioners and nursing staff. Medical staff, including a nurse practitioner, registered nurse and EMT, were on site during the incident. The young person received immediate emergency medical attention and was hospitalized. The young person passed away in the hospital. Due to confidentiality laws involving children who receive mental and behavioral health care, we cannot discuss individual cases or health issues related to youth receiving help in our programs. However, we can confirm that many of the statements and comments circulating on social media now are false. Specifically, there were no abusive or otherwise inappropriate interactions directed toward the young person. We are deeply saddened by this tragic event and loss of a child. Our thoughts are with the family in this difficult time. We help youth with the most severe mental, emotional behavioral challenges at our intensive residential centers. The care and well-being of the young people we help is always our most important concern. Our staff are trained in behavioral interventions and follow strict protocols when working with the young people we serve. All interventions are reviewed internally, and, if necessary, are subject to third-party review. We are working closely with all relevant public safety and health authorities and awaiting the official medical reports. We will provide updates as we are able.

Garner said her daughter did not die from a medical emergency and demands justice.

Attorney Crump says Alegend’s cause of death was a brain bleed.

Her funeral is scheduled for December 9.

