MLGW president says utility company is ‘in a good position’ heading into winter season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water President and CEO Doug McGowen provided an update to Shelby County Commission on Wednesday ahead of the start of winter.

One area McGowen said needs help is the reliability of the utility’s electricity, which he says he has a plan to fix.

“We are going to trim trees,” McGowen explained. “The second piece is I have to replace outdated infrastructure that has not been slated for a replacement yet. And then I have to modernize the grid.”

During the meeting, the utility company’s top leader also praised the water in Memphis, adding he believes Memphis has the best drinking water in the nation.

Gas rates for MLGW are also reportedly the lowest compared to other utility companies across the U.S.

The update comes nearly one week before MLGW leaders will reappear before the Memphis City Council for another vote on their proposed 12% rate increase for electric services.

If council members approve that budget, MLGW customers who rely on the company for electricity will be paying $5 per month more starting In 2024.

