Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

MLGW president says utility company is ‘in a good position’ heading into winter season

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water President and CEO Doug McGowen provided an update to Shelby County Commission on Wednesday ahead of the start of winter.

One area McGowen said needs help is the reliability of the utility’s electricity, which he says he has a plan to fix.

“We are going to trim trees,” McGowen explained. “The second piece is I have to replace outdated infrastructure that has not been slated for a replacement yet. And then I have to modernize the grid.”

RELATED — MLGW asks for rate increase and $27 million to improve aging grid

During the meeting, the utility company’s top leader also praised the water in Memphis, adding he believes Memphis has the best drinking water in the nation.

Gas rates for MLGW are also reportedly the lowest compared to other utility companies across the U.S.

The update comes nearly one week before MLGW leaders will reappear before the Memphis City Council for another vote on their proposed 12% rate increase for electric services.

If council members approve that budget, MLGW customers who rely on the company for electricity will be paying $5 per month more starting In 2024.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 suspects carry assault rifles, attempt to steal car, police say
3 suspects carrying assault rifles, dressed in dark clothing attempt to steal car, still at large, police say
Shots fired into Poplar Ave. business while shoppers inside
Warrant issued for 18-year-old after shots fired into East Memphis business while shoppers inside
Dollar General
Bystander shoots, kills robbery suspect at Dollar General
The scene at Poplar and East Parkway North
9-year-old girl shot during ‘targeted attack’ at Midtown intersection
‘Memphis is a dangerous place’: Man seen carrying rifle through Midtown neighborhood told police it was for his safety

Latest News

Mother says 17-year-old died as a result of being body-slammed at Youth Villages
MLGW president says utility company is ‘in a good position’ heading into winter season
Alegend Jones' mother Shona Garner, joined by national civil rights attorney Ben Crump
Mother says 17-year-old died as a result of being body-slammed at Youth Villages after refusing to undress in front of male counselors
Wednesday evening weather update
Your First Alert to our next round of rain followed by a much better end to the week and weekend