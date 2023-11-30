Mid-south businesses hit by crime in broad daylight; discuss efforts to curb crime

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -More Mid-South businesses hit by brazen thieves in broad daylight.

The most recent crime victims were in Millington.

Police say that the thieves took jewelry and shoes from two different stores in one shopping center.

This robbery took place Tuesday at Rack Room Shoes in Millington.

Action News 5 was told several people ran into the store and took several pairs of shoes.

Just a couple of doors down, the same group hit Bealls—this time grabbing armloads of men’s clothing and jewelry.

“I talk with people, security specialists, business owners and they say security is expensive and I tell them it’s more expensive not to,” said Bennie Cobb, Owner of Eagle Eye Security.

Bennie Cobb is a law enforcement analyst with more than 40 years in law enforcement.

He says he expects this sort of criminal activity to get worse.

“The thugs are out shopping for their customers. There is a supply and demand for this kind of activity. Unfortunately, you are going to have people that are going to buy this stuff, who are going to profit off of somebody else’s losses,” said Cobb.

He says there is not much employees can do if they come face to face with thieves.

“Employees have no choice but to stand back. Their safety is more important than that merchandise,” said Cobb.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office started Operation Jingle Bells last Friday.

SCSO said they’ve increased patrol in areas where shoppers will frequent during the holiday season.

Several police departments in Shelby County are listed as working with SCSO but the Millington Police Department is not one of them.

Cobb said if you are a customer when crooks hit—the best thing you can do is find safety.

“For [your] safety and [your] family’s safety, [take your family] to the back room, get out of the way, and protect [yourselves] at all costs,” said Cobb.

In that video you saw, Millington Police say the thieves that stole armloads of items fled southbound on Highway 51 in a white vehicle. Call 901-528-CASH if you know anything about the robbery.

