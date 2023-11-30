Advertise with Us
Memphis police in search of suspects accused of shoplifting and firing shots at Dollar General

By Melek Robinson
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Saturday, November 25, Memphis police responded to an aggravated assault at the Dollar General on Ramill Road.

Officers say that three suspects stole merchandise from the store and firing shots as they fled the scene with the stolen items.

Police say the suspects left in an older 2000s model white Nissan Maxima with drive-out tags.

According to MPD, one of the suspects is a male in his 50s, wearing a flannel shirt with a black baseball cap and blue jeans. The other suspect is a male in his 20s, thin build wearing a black hoodie with gray writing on it. The last suspect is a male in his 20s with a thin build, wearing a blue pullover jacket and black jacket.

Police say that the third suspect is believed to be armed with a weapon.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Memphis police and CrimeStoppers have encouraged anyone with information to call 901-528-CASH. You could receive a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.

