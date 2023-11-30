Memphis basketball player pleads guilty to making criminal threats

SAN DIEGO, Ca. (WMC) - Memphis basketball player Mikey Williams pleaded guilty to a single count of making criminal threats, NBC San Diego reports.

Williams was arrested in San Diego in April on suspicion of five felony counts of assault with a firearm on a person.

At the time, Williams was a recruit. He is now on the basketball team’s roster and enrolled in online classes at the University of Memphis.

Williams played basketball at San Ysidro High School in San Diego. The University of Memphis announced they signed Williams, a top 20 recruit, back in November 2022.

“As part of the plea, he must attend cognitive behavioral therapy, gun safety and anger management classes,” Steve Walker, communications director with the DA’s office, told NBC 7 San Diego. “He must complete 80 hours of community service as well.”

If Williams completes the conditions of the agreement without any new violations, the charge will be dropped to a misdemeanor.

Also as part of the deal, he is barred from owning a firearm for 10 years.

Williams has been free on a $50,000 bond since his arrest on April 13.

An argument at Williams’ $1.2 million home in unincorporated Jamul in eastern San Diego County just before midnight that night ended with gunshots being fired at a car that was leaving the house with five passengers inside, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. Bullets hit the car, but nobody inside was injured, authorities said.

