Man pretends to be hired worker after breaking into stranger’s home, police say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man they say forced himself into a private home and pretended to be a worker hired by the homeowner.

On January 6, police responded to a call regarding a possible vandalism incident at a residence on Howell Avenue.

When police arrived, they were informed by the property manager that Draun Lewis, 44, had broken into the home without permission, causing damage to the front door in the process.

According to police, when confronted Lewis told them he was hired by the homeowner to do some work.

Police later learned that Lewis was not a hired worker for the homeowner, and he was taken into custody.

Lewis is now facing charges for aggravated criminal trespass.

