Man accused of stealing $95K prefab building from Arlington high school, paying driver to deliver building to his home

Juan Vega, 36
Juan Vega, 36(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is facing a felony theft charge after he allegedly stole a prefabricated building from Bolton High School in Arlington and then paid a driver to deliver it to his house.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the school about the theft on Monday. There, they spoke with Principal Brandon Poyner, who said the school was missing the materials for a prefabricated shop that was purchased for around $95,000 in 2022.

The materials reportedly sat on the west side of the school’s northern parking lot and were last seen the day before Thanksgiving break.

Deputies say a white tractor hauling a commercial-grade trailer was seen on surveillance video driving onto school property during the break, loading the deconstructed building, and leaving.

On Tuesday, detectives found the same white tractor in Cordova and spoke with its driver. The man told detectives that he was told to meet a man in a black GMC pickup truck at the school on the morning of Saturday, November 18 to help haul building materials.

He said the man paid him $900 to deliver the prefab building to a home in Coldwater, Mississippi, so he did exactly that.

Tate County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant on the property and found the building materials imprinted with “Shelby County Schools” on them behind a barn.

Deputies spoke with the homeowner, 36-year-old Juan Vega, who admitted to the theft.

He was arrested and charged with felony property theft on Thursday.

No bond or hearing information is available at this time.

