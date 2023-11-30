Man accused of beating 8-year-old to death, charged with murder and child abuse, court docs show

BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC) - Bartlett Police Department has arrested and charged a man they say beat an 8-year-old child to death.

According to court records, Teh’John McNutt is being accused of causing serious injury to a child that led to their death.

He was indicted on several charges including aggravated child abuse, first-degree murder, and aggravated child neglect.

McNutt is currently being held on a $500,000 bond.

There is no word yet on when McNutt is expected back in court.

