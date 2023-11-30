Advertise with Us
Jaren Jackson Jr. scores 20 as Grizzlies defeat Jazz 105-91 for their first home win this season

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) handles the ball against Utah Jazz forward John Collins (20) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)(Brandon Dill | AP)
By Clay Bailey
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jaren Jackson Jr. had 20 points and six blocks, David Roddy added 19 points and the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Utah Jazz 105-91 on Wednesday night for their first home win of the season.

Desmond Bane added 17 for Memphis, which snapped a four-game losing streak. Ziaire Williams finished with 15 points. Derrick Rose had 14 points and nine assists.

John Collins led the Jazz with 17 points, while Jordan Clarkson and Simone Fontecchio each added 12. Utah was hindered by shooting 38% for the night, while committing 17 turnovers.

Memphis, which was 35-6 at home last season, had lost its first eight home games this year.

The game was delayed about four minutes in the second half when some of the lights went out in the arena. That didn’t slow down Memphis, which continued to build its lead to as much as 25 after the electricity problems in the third were resolved.

The game was the third between the two teams this season, with Utah winning the previous two matchups.

Both teams faced absences of key players. Lauri Markkanen, Utah’s leading scorer at 23.7 points, missed his third game with a left hamstring strain.

Meanwhile, Memphis continued to deal with an array of injuries to key players, as well as the 25-game suspension of Ja Morant, last season’s leading scorer for the Grizzlies.

Memphis played its best half in a while in the first. The Grizzlies shot 57%, but defensively they were more aggressive with better communication. The combination led to a 60-42 lead at halftime as the Jazz were held to 32% shooting while committing 10 turnovers.

Memphis continued to build the lead in the second half, and even a 10-0 run by Utah in the fourth didn’t hinder the Grizzlies.

UP NEXT

Jazz: At Minnesota on Thursday.

Grizzlies: At Dallas on Friday.

