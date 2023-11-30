Ja Morant and others subpoenaed to testify in self-defense case against teen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - NBA All-Star and Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant has been subpoenaed to appear in court in the self-defense case against the teen who was allegedly punched during a pick-up basketball game at Morant’s home in July of last year.

Morant is set to testify in court alongside his attorneys from December 11-13.

His mother Jamie Morant, his father Tee Morant, and his best friend Davonte Pack have all been subpoenaed in court to testify as well.

This all comes after a pickup game at Morant’s house in July of last year, now-18-year-old Joshua Holloway allegedly chucked a ball at Morant’s head.

Morant and his best friend Davonte Pack then allegedly assaulted the teen. Morant claims that he acted in self-defense.

Holloway later filed a lawsuit in September 2022 against both Morant and Pack.

In July of this year, Davonte Pack was arrested for assault after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was charged with assault-bodily harm.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.