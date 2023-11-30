Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Ja Morant and others subpoenaed to testify in self-defense case against teen

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) plays during the second half of Game 5 in a first-round...
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) plays during the second half of Game 5 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)(Brandon Dill | AP)
By Melek Robinson
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - NBA All-Star and Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant has been subpoenaed to appear in court in the self-defense case against the teen who was allegedly punched during a pick-up basketball game at Morant’s home in July of last year.

Morant is set to testify in court alongside his attorneys from December 11-13.

His mother Jamie Morant, his father Tee Morant, and his best friend Davonte Pack have all been subpoenaed in court to testify as well.

This all comes after a pickup game at Morant’s house in July of last year, now-18-year-old Joshua Holloway allegedly chucked a ball at Morant’s head.

Morant and his best friend Davonte Pack then allegedly assaulted the teen. Morant claims that he acted in self-defense.

Holloway later filed a lawsuit in September 2022 against both Morant and Pack.

In July of this year, Davonte Pack was arrested for assault after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was charged with assault-bodily harm.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family Dollar customers eligible for $25 gift card following class action settlement
Alegend Jones' mother Shona Garner, joined by national civil rights attorney Ben Crump
Mother says 17-year-old died as a result of being body-slammed at Youth Villages after refusing to undress in front of male counselors
The suspects who shoplifted from Target on Monday, November 27.
MPD searching for women accused of shoplifting from Target, pepper spraying employee
Randall Bird was arrested and booked into jail on several charges.
Security guard accused of having sex with corpse at hospital morgue
3 suspects carry assault rifles, attempt to steal car, police say
3 suspects carrying assault rifles, dressed in dark clothing attempt to steal car, still at large, police say

Latest News

Anthony Mason
Mother of teen killed in Thanksgiving Day shooting outraged by suspect’s release from jail
Man accused of killing 8-year-old, court docs show
Man accused of beating 8-year-old to death, charged with murder and child abuse, court docs show
Water dripping (generic)
Town of Atoka awarded $8.1 million in infrastructure grants
Rendering of the planned Park Avenue campus housing at the University of Memphis.
UofM to build apartment-style student housing at Park Ave. campus
Car window shot at Olive Branch Huey's
Vehicle owner confronts break-in suspect, gets shot at in parking lot of Olive Branch Huey’s