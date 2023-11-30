FIRST ALERT to rain and gusty wind tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will continue to move in with scattered showers slowly arriving at or before sunset. Highs will range from the 50s west to low 60s east. It will be windy at times with gusts over 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Widespread rain and very windy. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect with gusts up to 35 or 40 mph. Lows will fall back into the upper 40s and lower 50s briefly, then rise toward 60 by sunrise. Rain totals will range from a quarter to half inch.

FRIDAY: Morning clouds will give way to a little late day sun with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s and a southwest wind at 10-20 mph. A few showers are possible Friday night with a system to our south. The highest chance is in north MS.

WEEKEND: Any runners in the St. Jude Marathon should be in good shape with a mostly cloudy sky Saturday morning. A stray shower at the start can’t be ruled out, but it won’t last long if it happens. Highs will top out in the low 60s Saturday afternoon. Highs will remain in the low to mid 60s Sunday.

NEXT WEEK looks dry with a gradual highs dropping into the 50s by Wednesday.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

