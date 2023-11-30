City of West Memphis to launch text alerts to residents

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - The City of West Memphis is launching text alerts to residents with TextMyGov.

The new messaging service will provide residents with important information and updates in the city.

Residents can sign up by texting “West Memphis” to 91896.

