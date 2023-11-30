Car window shot out at Olive Branch Huey’s

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - A man says his car window was shot out while he was getting lunch.

The incident happened at Huey’s in Olive Branch.

Police say they are investigating but only call it and “isolated incident.”

The man says someone busted out a window of one truck in the parking lot, and then shot at his car and a car beside his.

Action News 5 has reached out to Olive Branch Police Department for more details.

