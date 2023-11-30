16-year-old, man injured during shooting near Hamilton K-8 School

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people were shot during a shooting in South Memphis.

Memphis police blocked off a portion of Wilson Street and Kerr Avenue which is near Hamilton K-8 School.

Around 12:15 a.m. at least seven Memphis police cruisers and a helicopter were on the scene as officers searched for possible suspects.

According to police a 16-year-old was shot and taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.

A man was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

The most recent Memphis Public Safety Data Hub information shows this area has seen several assaults, some aggravated assaults, and robberies within a half-mile of this shooting.

If you know something, call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

