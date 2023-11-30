1 shot near Hamilton K-8 School in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person was shot during in South Memphis.

Memphis police blocked off a portion of Wilson Street and Kerr Avenue which is near Hamilton K-8 School.

Around 12:15 a.m. at least seven Memphis police cruisers and a helicopter were on scene as officers searched for possible suspects.

The most recent Memphis Public Safety Data Hub information shows this area has seen several assaults, some aggravated assaults, and robberies within a half-mile of this shooting.

We’ve asked Memphis police to provide us with more information about the overnight shooting and will update you as we get more details.

If you know something, call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.