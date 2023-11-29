Your First Alert to a warm up and our next round of rain

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Winds shift to the south tonight allowing warmer air to stream into the Mid-South along with Gulf moisture ahead of our next cold front. The front won’t bring a big chill but it will bring rain before the week is over.

TONIGHT: Clear with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny with a breezy Southwest wind at 5 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs near 60.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Increasing Clouds with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the mid 40s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be cloudy with rain, high temperatures in the upper 50s, and overnight lows in the lower 50s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of early morning showers, highs in the mid 60s, and lows in the mid 40s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of an evening shower along with afternoon highs near 60 and overnight lows near 50. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of early morning showers, high temperatures in the lower 60s, and overnight lows in the mid 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 40s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 60.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

ACTION NEWS 5

