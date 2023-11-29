VIDEO: Millington police search for thieves who targeted 2 men’s fashion stores in same strip mall

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - The Millington Police Department is searching for a group of thieves who reportedly stole armfuls of men’s fashionwear from two businesses in the same strip mall Tuesday morning.

Police say at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, three men walked into Beall’s Department Store located at the Millington Farms Shopping Center on Highway 51 and took armfuls of men’s clothing and jewelry. The thieves then got into a white Audi Q7, driven by a fourth suspect, and drove just a few stores down to Rack Room Shoes.

The men reportedly went inside and took as many pairs of Nike shoes and Durango boots as they could carry, then loaded their loot into the same white Audi before taking off on Highway 51 South.

A bystander captured the second theft on video.

Those with any information about these thefts are asked to please call the Millington Police Department at 901-873-562. You can also call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH and leave your tip. All calls and tips remain anonymous.

Pictured are the three men suspected of stealing from two Millington fashion stores located in the same strip mall on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. (Millington Police Department)

