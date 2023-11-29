Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
TSU featured in Coca-Cola commercial

By Myracle Evans
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee State University was featured in a Coca-Cola commercial.

TSU was featured in the “Scream” Coke Zero Sugar putting the school in the national spotlight.

The university is the only historically Black institution Historically Black College University in the beverage advertisement.

The 60-second commercial can be seen during nationally televised collegiate games and shows fans watching their college teams live in the stands, on television, livestreaming, or listening on the radio.

The TSU scene has five students gathered in a dorm room displaying the University’s athletics logo while watching the game from a laptop wearing TSU gear and face paint. 

Coca-Cola said the concept was to show that being an active fan is hard work.

“The Tennessee State University family is proud to have been selected for the Coca-Cola commercial, allowing us to be showcased in households, across the country and around the world on a national platform,” said TSU President Glenda Glover.

TSU featured in Coca-Cola commercial(TSU)

