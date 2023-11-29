Advertise with Us
Thieves break into Beauty & Company on Winchester Rd.

A Beauty supply store was broken into Wednesday morning.
By Myracle Evans
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thieves broke into a beauty supply store Wednesday morning.

Memphis police responded to a burglary call around 2:30 a.m. on Winchester Road and Mendenhall Road.

There was glass scattered throughout the parking lot.

No word on suspects at this point or what thieves were able to get away with.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

