Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Suspect throws large rock through church window, still at large, police say

Suspect throw rock through church window
Suspect throw rock through church window(Memphis Police Department)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for a suspect they say threw a large rock through a church window.

On November 23, officers responded to a vandalism at South Parkway East Church of Christ.

Officers were informed that an unknown suspect threw a large rock through the front window of South Parkway East Church of Christ.

The suspect, pictured in dark clothing, is still at large.

If anyone has any information regarding the Vandalism, please notify the Memphis Police Department.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH. You will be given a personal ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org (http://www.crimestopmem.org), where you can review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 suspects carry assault rifles, attempt to steal car, police say
3 suspects carrying assault rifles, dressed in dark clothing attempt to steal car, still at large, police say
Shots fired into Poplar Ave. business while shoppers inside
Warrant issued for 18-year-old after shots fired into East Memphis business while shoppers inside
Dollar General
Bystander shoots, kills robbery suspect at Dollar General
The scene at Poplar and East Parkway North
9-year-old girl shot during ‘targeted attack’ at Midtown intersection
‘Memphis is a dangerous place’: Man seen carrying rifle through Midtown neighborhood told police it was for his safety

Latest News

Man shoots homeowner's daughter, police say
Drunken man shoots homeowner’s daughter; tries to break in, police say
Attorney Ben Crump speaks during rally at Tennessee State University, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023,...
Family retains attorney Ben Crump following teen’s death after incident at Youth Villages
Elrond, the newly hatched black-footed penguin.
Memphis Zoo welcomes African penguin chick
2 men shot on S. Highland Street, suspect on run
2 men shot on S. Highland Street, suspect on run
Spencer's Forecast