Suspect throws large rock through church window, still at large, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for a suspect they say threw a large rock through a church window.

On November 23, officers responded to a vandalism at South Parkway East Church of Christ.

Officers were informed that an unknown suspect threw a large rock through the front window of South Parkway East Church of Christ.

The suspect, pictured in dark clothing, is still at large.

If anyone has any information regarding the Vandalism, please notify the Memphis Police Department.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH. You will be given a personal ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org (http://www.crimestopmem.org), where you can review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime.

