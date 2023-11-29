Advertise with Us
Person Killed During Shooting in Frayser

Deadly Shooting Investigation On Rangeline Road(WMC Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:24 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police say a person was shot and killed in Frayser late Tuesday night.

The shooting happened before midnight off Range Line Road and Orman Avenue close to Trezevant High School.

Officers on scene noticed several bullet holes into a car, which crashed into a nearby fence.

The identity of the victim isn’t known at this point.

This shooting comes as law enforcement launches an initiative to curb violent crime as Memphis breaks a homicide record set in 2021.

Any tips in this investigation, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

