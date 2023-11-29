Panel of local leaders discusses solutions to crime in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Leaders from multiple local organizations discussed what they are doing to deal with arguably the number one problem in the Bluff City.

It’s a daunting task, but leaders said with everyone’s help, it can be done.

The organization “New Memphis” held a panel discussion Tuesday night for its “Celebrate What’s Right Series.”

The panel was full of local leaders from Heal 901, Memphis Allies, 901 Bloc Squad, Whole Child Strategies, and MICAH.

All were ready to discuss crime, but not in a negative light. They spoke about solutions they are already putting in place.

Lifelong Memphian Anthony Hassell said it was eye-opening to see that work is being done.

“I see now that there are a lot more people invested in Memphis, and we have some great leadership that are out in the community and not just talking about it,” he said.

(Action News 5)

The panel discussed some of the causes of crime, like poverty and inequity.

They added that they are currently working with people in the community every day as a part of an “intervention and prevention” response to crime.

“As we hold people accountable, as we do all the crime suppression strategies through our law enforcement entities, this is the other leg of the stool, the intervention and prevention is what is going to help us get out of this situation we see ourselves in,” said City of Memphis Mayor-elect Paul Young.

Violent crime in Memphis increased 6.4% this year compared to 2022, according to the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission.

Young says the way crime is increasing is an unsustainable trend for the community and the industries the city is trying to attract and keep.

“We are at a pivotal point in our community right now, it’s make or break time,” said Young.

The panel said a small percentage of the population in the city is defining who Memphis is, and they are working to push resources into communities to prevent that from continuing.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.