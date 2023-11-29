Advertise with Us
MPD searching for women accused of shoplifting from Target, pepper spraying employee

The suspects who shoplifted from Target on Monday, November 27.(MPD)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 8:44 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for a group of women who are accused of shoplifting from Target and pepper spraying an employee on Monday.

Officers responded to the shoplifting at 10:40 a.m. at the Target on 601 Colonial Road.

Officers were told that a group of women went into the store, put merchandise in a basket and then exited the business without paying.

One of the women who was wearing a pink wig peppered sprayed a Target employee who was standing at the exit, according to police.

The women ran away in an unknown direction.

Three of the women were arrested and charged by officers.

The woman who used the pepper spray and her accomplices escaped.

If you have any information regarding this shoplifting call the Appling Farms Station at 901-636-4472.

