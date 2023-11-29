Mother of teen killed in Thanksgiving Day shooting outraged by suspect’s release from jail

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man charged with first-degree murder after a fatal shooting on Thanksgiving Day is out of jail.

Now, a grieving family is asking, how did that happen?

The mother of 15-year-old Anthony Mason, who was murdered outside his home on Thanksgiving Day, thinks one of her son’s accused killers’ release from jail is outrageous.

“Murder is serious... they’re not doing what they’re supposed to do,” said Tiffany Mason.

Anthony was found dead on Vandalia Street outside his home in Binghampton after he was shot in the head early Thursday morning.

“He was talking about going to college and bettering himself,” said Mason. “He had plans for his future.”

According to a Memphis police affidavit, a SkyCop camera caught everything leading up to the deadly shooting.

Anthony Mason (Tiffany Mason)

Police say 15-year-old Connor Tucker and 18-year-old Edion White were in a car exchanging guns with Mason, when there was a struggle over a gun and Mason was shot.

Tucker told police he shot Mason, and that White was driving the getaway car, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit also says White told police he knew Tucker “intended to rob” Mason, and allowed Tucker to use his gun to lure Mason into a false trade agreement.

White’s gun was used to kill Mason and White hid the weapon, according to the affidavit.

Both White and Tucker are charged with first-degree murder.

Edio White (SCSO)

“Recognizance release should be your first consideration,” said Shelby County General Sessions Judge Bill Anderson. “Period. On every charge except for capital offenses. Every charge.”

According to court records, Judge Anderson signed off on White being released on his own recognizance.

Judge Anderson spoke with Action News 5 in June about the county’s bail system and ROR.

“If they fit the criteria, then yes, we are required by law to say recognize release,” said Judge Anderson.

When asked about the criteria, Judge Anderson said, ”There are 13: length of time in the community, prior record, threat to community, failure to appear is the big one, that’s the main one. Threat to the community, is so hard to ascertain. Every crime poses a threat to the community.”

Judge Anderson declined Action News 5′s interview request Tuesday and said he can’t discuss specific cases.

According to court records, White does not have a criminal history.

But for Tiffany Mason, the decision made to release White is unacceptable.

“I don’t understand how you release a murderer on the street that took somebody’s life,” said Mason. “They get to walk around free. That’s not right.”

White is due back in court December 5.

Tucker is being held at the juvenile detention center and is expected back in court December 8.

We are waiting to receive the paperwork regarding the reason White was released on his own recognizance.

