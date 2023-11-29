Advertise with Us
Memphis Zoo welcomes African penguin chick

Elrond, the newly hatched black-footed penguin.
Elrond, the newly hatched black-footed penguin.(Memphis Zoo)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo welcomed a new addition to the family―an adorable African black-footed penguin chick.

The chick hatched on October 22, 2023, his mother Betty and father Pippin.

Elrond, the newly hatched African black-footed penguin.
Elrond, the newly hatched African black-footed penguin.(Memphis Zoo)

The Memphis Zoo kept the fun going with the “Lord of the Rings” theme and named the newly hatched chick, Elrond.

Elrond is Memphis Zoo’s 48th chick. Their African penguin colony was first established at Memphis Zoo in 1987 and they now have a total of 18 birds at Penguin Rock.

He will live in the hatchery for two more months and then be introduced to the penguin colony once he is waterproof.

