Man walks into Southwest Memphis fire station with gunshot wound; shooter at large

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting in Southwest Memphis that left one man injured Tuesday night.

Officers were called to Memphis Fire Station No. 37 on Weaver Road at 7:28 p.m. after a man reportedly walked to the firehouse with a gunshot wound.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

Police say the actual shooting took place just down the street in the 4100 block of Weaver Road.

Officers say the shooter was a man last seen wearing a dark jacket and yellow shirt.

He reportedly took off in a gray sedan.

