Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Man walks into Southwest Memphis fire station with gunshot wound; shooter at large

(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting in Southwest Memphis that left one man injured Tuesday night.

Officers were called to Memphis Fire Station No. 37 on Weaver Road at 7:28 p.m. after a man reportedly walked to the firehouse with a gunshot wound.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

Police say the actual shooting took place just down the street in the 4100 block of Weaver Road.

Officers say the shooter was a man last seen wearing a dark jacket and yellow shirt.

He reportedly took off in a gray sedan.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 suspects carry assault rifles, attempt to steal car, police say
3 suspects carrying assault rifles, dressed in dark clothing attempt to steal car, still at large, police say
Shots fired into Poplar Ave. business while shoppers inside
Warrant issued for 18-year-old after shots fired into East Memphis business while shoppers inside
Dollar General
Bystander shoots, kills robbery suspect at Dollar General
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
MPD investigates shooting on I-240
17-year-old charged after chase turned shooting on I-240

Latest News

Hernando de Soto bridge closed to Memphis-bound traffic due to police investigation
Little girl shot during ‘targeted attack’ at Midtown intersection
US Department of Justice launches violent crime initiative in Memphis
MSCS leaders to give out free coats to students on Giving Tuesday
Robbery suspect shot, killed at Dollar General