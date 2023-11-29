Man accused of shooting photographer near railroad tracks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is accused of shooting a photographer near railroad tracks.

Steven Painter is charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted aggravated robbery, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

On November 19, officers responded to a shooting at the railroad tracks located at Chelsea Avenue and Bayliss Avenue.

The victim told police that he was a photographer and had been following a train route all morning to take photographs of approaching intersections and train yards.

As he was taking photos an older model dark green GMC Yukon pulled up next to him.

A man in the passenger seat asked the victim if he needed any help and then asked him for some money.

The victim told the man that he did not have any money.

The man then told the victim, “Well, I’m gonna need you to give me that phone.” and he said something about a gun, according to police.

The victim was afraid and unarmed so he ran across the street to his 2019 Hyundai Velostor.

The driver in the GMC Yukion followed the victim and pulled up next to his vehicle.

Police say the passenger of the GMC Yukon then fired a shot into the windshield of the victim’s vehicle, striking him in his right shoulder. The suspects then drove away.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he suffered a fractured pumis and had to undergo surgery.

On November 22, the suspect who shot the victim was identified as Painter, according to police.

The victim identified Painter in a six-person photographic lineup.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.