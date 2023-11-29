Memphis mayor-elect meets with local organizations about crime

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The constant issue of crime continues to be top of mind for many of you here in Bluff City.

Leaders ranging from the city to federal law enforcement say combatting crime is something they’re working to do.

Crime solutions were the theme in Memphis on Tuesday.

From the Department of Justice announcing a new Violent Crime Initiative, to Memphis Mayor-Elect Paul Young sitting with several city leaders to share how they plan to come together to make this city safer.

Starting with the DOJ the agency says Memphis is at a 17-year high for crime.

They’re hearing the pleas and concerns of the people living here prompting a new Violent Crime Initiative that will be a partnership between the DOJ and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Tennessee.

The initiative will use data to identify the worst offenders here as well as the criminal organizations responsible for repeated crimes here to tackle it all.

We intend to use this information to make sure we are focusing our efforts on the few people who are the trigger pullers.

All the evidence shows that those individuals hurt people again, again and again,” said Steven Dettelbach Director, ATF.

Memphis Mayor-Elect Paul Young met with the organization ‘New Memphis’ yesterday in a panel discussion called ‘Celebrate What’s Right.’

Young, along with leaders from Heal 901, Memphis Allies, and more talked about crime and the measures their organizations are putting in place to combat it as best as they can.

Meanwhile, Memphis is just the second city across the nation to adopt this violent crime initiative led by the DOJ.

The first city to see it was Houston, Texas in September of last year.

