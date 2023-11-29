Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

FIRST ALERT: Rain still expected by Thursday afternoon into Thursday night

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(Action News 5)
By Spencer Denton
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly sunny and warmer this afternoon with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. It will be windy at times with south winds up to 20-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be south at 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Clouds will continue to move in with rain possible by late afternoon and toward sunset. Highs will range from the 50s west to near 60 east. Rain will be widespread and a little heavier Thursday night. Lows will fall back into the upper 40s and lower 50s with winds gusting to 30-35 mph. Rain totals of a half inch or higher are possible.

FRIDAY: Morning clouds will give way to a little late day sun with highs in the mid to upper 60s with a gusty southwest wind at 10-20 mph.

WEEKEND: Any runners in the St. Jude Marathon should be in good shape with partly to mostly cloudy skies and remaining dry through the day – highs will top out in the low 60s Saturday. Highs will remain in the low to mid 60s Sunday. Expect a gradual cool down again through early next week.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

X: @dentonwx

INSTAGRAM: @weatherdad1

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 suspects carry assault rifles, attempt to steal car, police say
3 suspects carrying assault rifles, dressed in dark clothing attempt to steal car, still at large, police say
Shots fired into Poplar Ave. business while shoppers inside
Warrant issued for 18-year-old after shots fired into East Memphis business while shoppers inside
Dollar General
Bystander shoots, kills robbery suspect at Dollar General
The scene at Poplar and East Parkway North
9-year-old girl shot during ‘targeted attack’ at Midtown intersection
‘Memphis is a dangerous place’: Man seen carrying rifle through Midtown neighborhood told police it was for his safety

Latest News

11/29 First Alert Forecast: bright, mild Wednesday; rainy periods return late Thursday
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: sun, few clouds Wednesday; rainy periods return Thursday
Tuesday evening weather update
Your First Alert to a warm up and our next round of rain
Tuesday evening weather update
Tuesday evening First Alert Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-November 28, 2023