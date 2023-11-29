FIRST ALERT: Rain still expected by Thursday afternoon into Thursday night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly sunny and warmer this afternoon with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. It will be windy at times with south winds up to 20-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be south at 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Clouds will continue to move in with rain possible by late afternoon and toward sunset. Highs will range from the 50s west to near 60 east. Rain will be widespread and a little heavier Thursday night. Lows will fall back into the upper 40s and lower 50s with winds gusting to 30-35 mph. Rain totals of a half inch or higher are possible.

FRIDAY: Morning clouds will give way to a little late day sun with highs in the mid to upper 60s with a gusty southwest wind at 10-20 mph.

WEEKEND: Any runners in the St. Jude Marathon should be in good shape with partly to mostly cloudy skies and remaining dry through the day – highs will top out in the low 60s Saturday. Highs will remain in the low to mid 60s Sunday. Expect a gradual cool down again through early next week.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

