First Alert Forecast: sun, few clouds Wednesday; rainy periods return Thursday

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(Action News 5)
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:50 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
WEDNESDAY: Another chilly start – another day of sunshine to help ease the cold away through the day. After frosty, humble beginnings we’ll rebound toward the upper 50s and lower 60s by the afternoon hours. A few clouds will sneak back from time to time, but we’ll stay quiet and dry through the day. Breezy southerly winds - gusting to 20-25 mph will help import moisture ahead of our next system. Expect lows to fall back into the 40s by early Thursday.

THURSDAY: While a few peeks of sunshine will be possible to kick off the day, expect clouds to win out – along with increasing chances of rain through the latter part of the day. Highs will range from the 50s west to near 60 east. Rain could turn heavy at times after sunset, along with a few rumbles of thunder. Lows will fall back into the upper 40s and lower 50s early; rising – after midnight, toward the middle and upper 50s as the rain starts to taper off with gusty south breezes - gusting to 30-35 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: After it’s all said and done, rainfall estimates between 0.5 - 1″ of drought relieving rain will have fallen. We’ll trend drier - even brighter - by the latter half of Friday, though, a chance for a few showers returns with a quick push of moisture moving in late Saturday into Sunday. Any runners in the St. Jude Marathon should be in good shape with variably to mostly cloudy skies and remaining dry through the day – highs will top out in the lower 60s Saturday. While we’ll manage lower to middle 60s Sunday, expect a gradual cool down again through early next week.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Spencer's Forecast