Drunken man shoots homeowner’s daughter; tries to break in, police say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man they say shot the daughter of a homeowner while attempting to break into their house.

On October 30, police responded to a disturbance call at a private residence on North Willet Street.

When police arrived, they spoke with the owner of the home and her daughter.

The victims informed police that Corey Clemmons, the suspect, tried to force himself into their home.

Clemmons was slurring his speech and appeared to be intoxicated as he attempted to get into the home.

When the victim peeked through the blinds, Clemmons began firing shots, one of which struck her.

Clemmons was later identified by the police and taken into custody.

He is currently facing charges for aggravated burglary and reckless endangerment.

