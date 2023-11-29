Doors smashed open at Ulta Beauty in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An Ulta Beauty in East Memphis was broken into Wednesday.

Police responded to a break-in around 2 a.m. at Poplar Commons shopping center.

There’s some broken glass and what looks to be a car bumper in front of the store.

This area is constantly busy whether people are coming to shop at stores like Ulta or Nordstrom Rack next door.

Others could be heading to the gym at E-Sporta, which is also next to Ulta.

This smash-and-grab is a cause for concern as we’re in the middle of what’s expected to be a busy holiday shopping season.

Unfortunately, it’s not the first time an incident has happened in this parking lot.

On Saturday Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call after they said a man was caught breaking into a patron’s car.

It happened in the middle of the day, while shoppers were inside.

In fact, over the past month, there have been at least 75 incidents Memphis police have responded to in this area.

Many of the crimes happening here include shoplifting, theft from motor vehicles, and vehicle thefts.

Even some assaults have been reported. All of these crimes are within a half-mile radius of this Ulta Beauty.

Investigators tell us the bumper still had a license plate attached to the car BLY6088

We don’t yet know what kind of car was used in this burglary, but we’re asking investigators for details.

Ulta break-in (action news 5)

