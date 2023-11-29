Bluff City Life: Wed., 22 November
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
Small Biz Saturday Event Assisting Dreams Off The Court
Celebrate Small Business Saturday with the Grizz! Wait until you see the shops popping up at the FedExForum and the special prize you can get for free.
Kandace Stewart | Vice-President of External Affairs & Business Relations with the Memphis Grizzlies
Jamal Boddie | Game Creator of ‘You Can’t Say That, Memphis Mane’ Edition
Northwest Wednesdays: Mississippi’s Best Kept Secret: NWCC Athletics
No matter the court, field, or track, community college sports, are the best-kept secret inside of Mississippi!
Storybook Adventures To Boost Language Skills
Education and adventure wrapped up in one book! You’ll meet curious dragon Dax, and the writer behind the magic.
Tyrice Cartwright | Author of ‘Dax’s Adventures’
Bluff City Vibes: Grenadine | Nick Black
Catch Bluff City Vibes, featuring Nick Black!
