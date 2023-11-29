Bluff City Life: Wed., 22 November

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Small Biz Saturday Event Assisting Dreams Off The Court

Celebrate Small Business Saturday with the Grizz! Wait until you see the shops popping up at the FedExForum and the special prize you can get for free.

Kandace Stewart | Vice-President of External Affairs & Business Relations with the Memphis Grizzlies

Jamal Boddie | Game Creator of ‘You Can’t Say That, Memphis Mane’ Edition

Northwest Wednesdays: Mississippi’s Best Kept Secret: NWCC Athletics

No matter the court, field, or track, community college sports, are the best-kept secret inside of Mississippi!

Storybook Adventures To Boost Language Skills

Education and adventure wrapped up in one book! You’ll meet curious dragon Dax, and the writer behind the magic.

Tyrice Cartwright | Author of ‘Dax’s Adventures’

Bluff City Vibes: Grenadine | Nick Black

Catch Bluff City Vibes, featuring Nick Black!

Nick Black | Memphis Musician

