Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Bluff City Life: Wed., 22 November

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Small Biz Saturday Event Assisting Dreams Off The Court

Celebrate Small Business Saturday with the Grizz! Wait until you see the shops popping up at the FedExForum and the special prize you can get for free.

Kandace Stewart | Vice-President of External Affairs & Business Relations with the Memphis Grizzlies

Jamal Boddie | Game Creator of ‘You Can’t Say That, Memphis Mane’ Edition

Sponsored by the Memphis Grizzlies

Northwest Wednesdays: Mississippi’s Best Kept Secret: NWCC Athletics

No matter the court, field, or track, community college sports, are the best-kept secret inside of Mississippi!

Sponsored by Northwest Mississippi Community College

Storybook Adventures To Boost Language Skills

Education and adventure wrapped up in one book! You’ll meet curious dragon Dax, and the writer behind the magic.

Tyrice Cartwright | Author of ‘Dax’s Adventures’

Bluff City Vibes: Grenadine | Nick Black

Catch Bluff City Vibes, featuring Nick Black!

Nick Black | Memphis Musician

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 suspects carry assault rifles, attempt to steal car, police say
3 suspects carrying assault rifles, dressed in dark clothing attempt to steal car, still at large, police say
Shots fired into Poplar Ave. business while shoppers inside
Warrant issued for 18-year-old after shots fired into East Memphis business while shoppers inside
Dollar General
Bystander shoots, kills robbery suspect at Dollar General
The scene at Poplar and East Parkway North
9-year-old girl shot during ‘targeted attack’ at Midtown intersection
‘Memphis is a dangerous place’: Man seen carrying rifle through Midtown neighborhood told police it was for his safety

Latest News

Country Anthem Celebrates Freedom In Womanhood
Bluff City Life: Fri., 24 November
Love Overcomes & Unites Inspite Of Global Crisis
Bluff City Life: Tuesday, 28 November pt. 1 of 4
Tacos Tackle World Hunger, Feeding Those In Need
Bluff City Life: Tuesday, 28 November pt. 2 of 4
Healthy & High Protein Bowls Found In Frayser
Bluff City Life: Tuesday, 28 November pt. 3 of 4