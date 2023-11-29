Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Bluff City Life: Fri., 24 November

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Gift A Child With Cancer A Fun Summer At Camp

A summer they won’t forget. See how Camp Rising Sun gives children battling cancer adventure, all free of charge.

Caleb Hammer | Camper at Camp Rising Sun

Jason Kirkland | Representative with Camp Rising Sun

A Focus To Boost Confidence & Proper Eye Care

Unlock the confidence that comes with stylish eyewear. Meet the Memphis designer and CEO who’s making her motto a reality.

Randa Hunter | CEO & Owner of Shade By Randa

Country Anthem Celebrates Freedom In Womanhood

Bluegrass, country, that old-school sound of the south. Callie McCullough is here talking about her music and the inspiration behind it all.

Callie McCollough | Nashville-Based Country Artist | IG: @calliemcmusic

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 suspects carry assault rifles, attempt to steal car, police say
3 suspects carrying assault rifles, dressed in dark clothing attempt to steal car, still at large, police say
Shots fired into Poplar Ave. business while shoppers inside
Warrant issued for 18-year-old after shots fired into East Memphis business while shoppers inside
Dollar General
Bystander shoots, kills robbery suspect at Dollar General
The scene at Poplar and East Parkway North
9-year-old girl shot during ‘targeted attack’ at Midtown intersection
‘Memphis is a dangerous place’: Man seen carrying rifle through Midtown neighborhood told police it was for his safety

Latest News

Storybook Adventures To Boost Language Skills
Bluff City Life: Wed., 22 November
Jazz Up The Holiday Menu With An Italian Flare
Bluff City Life: Monday, 27 November pt. 1 of 4
A Holiday Fiesta Celebrating The Spirit Of Success
Bluff City Life: Monday, 27 November pt. 2 of 4
Going Through The Steps For Annual Enrollment
Bluff City Life: Monday, 27 November pt. 3 of 4