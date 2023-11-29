Bluff City Life: Fri., 24 November

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Gift A Child With Cancer A Fun Summer At Camp

A summer they won’t forget. See how Camp Rising Sun gives children battling cancer adventure, all free of charge.

Caleb Hammer | Camper at Camp Rising Sun

Jason Kirkland | Representative with Camp Rising Sun

A Focus To Boost Confidence & Proper Eye Care

Unlock the confidence that comes with stylish eyewear. Meet the Memphis designer and CEO who’s making her motto a reality.

Randa Hunter | CEO & Owner of Shade By Randa

Country Anthem Celebrates Freedom In Womanhood

Bluegrass, country, that old-school sound of the south. Callie McCullough is here talking about her music and the inspiration behind it all.

Callie McCollough | Nashville-Based Country Artist | IG: @calliemcmusic

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

