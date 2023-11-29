Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Best Life: Things to do in Your 20′s to make sure you’re successful in your 30′s

By Ivanhoe Newswire
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:17 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, FL (Ivanhoe Newswire) – A study by Indeed reveals that, on average, it takes eight jobs to find the one that brings ultimate job satisfaction. Interestingly, most individuals don’t discover their ideal match until the age of 45.

However, your 20s provide a pivotal opportunity to lay the foundation for future success.

Experts emphasize the importance of building foundational life skills in your 20s. Learning to manage stress, cope with uncertainty, and express your needs are fundamental abilities that will serve you throughout your career.

Cultivating a strong work ethic early on can position you for significant opportunities. Your 20s serve as a canvas to explore your passions and interests.

Embrace big ideas that resonate with you and let them fuel your journey. This period of self-discovery can be a powerful catalyst for personal and professional growth.

Flexibility is key in a dynamic job market. What you initially envision may evolve as you gain experience and insights. Embrace change and be open to new opportunities that align with your evolving passions and skills.

Developing marketable skills is essential for career advancement. Communication, problem-solving, and persistence are highly sought-after attributes.

These skills not only enhance your professional capabilities but also make you an invaluable asset to employers.

Strategic networking is the foundation of career success. Building mutually beneficial relationships can lead to increased salaries and opportunities for advancement.

Engage with professionals who can offer guidance and support, and reciprocate in kind.

Embark on a journey of varied experiences in different roles, industries, and markets. This pursuit allows you to uncover your true passions and strengths, paving the way for a fulfilling career.

Contributors to this news report include: Marsha Lewis, Producer; Roque Correa, Videographer and Editor.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 suspects carry assault rifles, attempt to steal car, police say
3 suspects carrying assault rifles, dressed in dark clothing attempt to steal car, still at large, police say
Shots fired into Poplar Ave. business while shoppers inside
Warrant issued for 18-year-old after shots fired into East Memphis business while shoppers inside
Dollar General
Bystander shoots, kills robbery suspect at Dollar General
The scene at Poplar and East Parkway North
9-year-old girl shot during ‘targeted attack’ at Midtown intersection
‘Memphis is a dangerous place’: Man seen carrying rifle through Midtown neighborhood told police it was for his safety

Latest News

Best Life: Targeting Alzheimer's
Best Life: Targeting Alzheimer’s
Healthier 901: Making smart decisions about holiday meals
Best Life: J.U.S.T. Birth Network
Best Life: J.U.S.T. Birth Network
Best Life: J.U.S.T. Birth Network
Best Life: J.U.S.T. Birth Network