901 Now: Memphian on the road shares his talents with the world

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphian is on the road sharing his talent with the world.

On tour for the play “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations,” Jalen Harris is city to city, but he takes his roots with him.

”Being from Memphis, and being around so many amazing musicians and teachers, and singers,” Harris said. “Of course, Memphis is so full of musical culture on every end of the spectrum. It shows in my sound as well.”

From Broadway to American Idol, to the studio. Now to the release of his brand-new project ManneKin The EP, Harris said he’s still writing his story.

Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations" (Ain't Too Proud)

“Performing for the masses, I see myself touring internationally, “Harris said. “I see myself doing more things theatrically as well.”

Plus, he’s showing the world what Memphis talent is all about.

“I want people to know, there is such a vast space in our world for us Memphis Musicians and natives,” Harris said. “And people are hungry for that. They are hungry for our rich culture and soul that we have, and it’s been apparent in my journey.”

Tuesday is the official release of his EP, ManneKin The EP. You can listen on all streaming platforms.

