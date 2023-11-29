2 men shot on S. Highland Street, suspect on run

Advertise with Us
By Myracle Evans
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men were shot in East Memphis on Wednesday.

Memphis police responded to a shooting at 812 South Highland Street around 11:55 a.m.

Both men were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Officers say preliminary information suggests the suspect to be a man possibly 6′3 wearing all-black clothing.

