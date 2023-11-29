Advertise with Us
16-year-old shoots 2 men after breaking into their car on S. Highland St.

2 men shot on S. Highland Street, suspect on run
By Myracle Evans
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 24 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 16-year-old is accused of shooting two men in East Memphis.

Memphis police responded to a shooting at 812 South Highland Street around 11:59 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police say two men at the business told them a person was breaking into their vehicles.

The 16-year-old is accused of arguing with the two suspects and shooting at them striking one.

The suspect left the scene but then returned.

The second victim was found with a gunshot wound on Carnes Avenue near South Highland Street.

Police say the second victim saw the suspect in the area, and the suspect fired shots at him.

Both men were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

The 16-year-old boy was charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, burglary of a motor vehicle, and two counts of theft of property under $1,000.

MPD has previously arrested the juvenile for aggravated assault and reckless endangerment, reckless endangerment, and burglary to a motor vehicle.

