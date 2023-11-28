Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Your First Alert to warmer days and our next round of rain

By Ron Childers
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A north wind is diving cold air into the Mid-South as the week begins, but a southerly flow will soon return allowing warmer air to stream into the area. That will be followed by a cold front that will bring rain by the end of the week.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear and cold with a light Northwest wind and overnight lows in the upper 20s to near 30.

TUESDAY: Sunny and cool with a light Northwest wind and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light Northwest wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures near 60 and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will be cloudy with rain moving in late in the day along with highs again near 60 and overnight lows in the lower 50s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with showers early in the day along with highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower late in the day and evening along with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and overnight lows near 50. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of early morning showers, afternoon highs in the lower 60s, and overnight lows in the mid 40s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

ACTION NEWS 5

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 suspects carry assault rifles, attempt to steal car, police say
3 suspects carrying assault rifles, dressed in dark clothing attempt to steal car, still at large, police say
Charity Evans, 22
Woman being held on over $140K bond after misdemeanor shoplifting arrest
Weir Lundstedt rediscovered the letter from his mother while sorting through family mementos.
Man opens letter his mother wrote to him 60 years ago: ‘Should have opened this sooner’
Shots fired into Poplar Ave. business while shoppers inside
Warrant issued for 18-year-old after shots fired into East Memphis business while shoppers inside
Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting at a blues club on Sunday morning.
Man injured during shooting at blues club in North Memphis

Latest News

Trauma surgeon discusses increase in shooting victims across Memphis
Speaking with city leaders about efforts to combat crime in the Bluff City
Man charged with murdering 15-year-old outside his Binghampton home released ROR
Monday evening weather update
Monday evening First Alert Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-November 27, 2023
Pedestrian hospitalized after hit-and-run on Old Brownsville Rd.