Your First Alert to warmer days and our next round of rain

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A north wind is diving cold air into the Mid-South as the week begins, but a southerly flow will soon return allowing warmer air to stream into the area. That will be followed by a cold front that will bring rain by the end of the week.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear and cold with a light Northwest wind and overnight lows in the upper 20s to near 30.

TUESDAY: Sunny and cool with a light Northwest wind and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light Northwest wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures near 60 and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will be cloudy with rain moving in late in the day along with highs again near 60 and overnight lows in the lower 50s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with showers early in the day along with highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower late in the day and evening along with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and overnight lows near 50. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of early morning showers, afternoon highs in the lower 60s, and overnight lows in the mid 40s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

ACTION NEWS 5

