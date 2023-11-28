Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Two teenagers charged with reckless driving after running from police

Dyersburg High School generic
Dyersburg High School generic(Action News 5)
By Melek Robinson
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - Two teenagers, 15 and 14, were charged by Dyersburg police on Sunday, November 26 at around 5 a.m.

According to police, an on-duty officer saw three vehicles driving at over 80 miles per hour on Cedar Street in front of the Dyer County Sheriff’s Department.

As the officer chased the vehicles, police say one of the vehicles was found in the downtown area with multiple suspects running on foot as the vehicle continued to move and eventually strike a business.

An officer captured and arrested one of the suspects that was found to be the 15-year-old. According to police, officers determined that the vehicle was stolen without the victim knowing.

Dyersburg police say that an officer searching the downtown area found one of the vehicles involved and the vehicle fled from the officer as they attempted to stop the suspect.

The officer found the vehicle parked at a residence on Tibbs Street and the 14-year-old was taken into custody.

After investigation, police charged the 15-year-old with felony evading arrest, felony theft over $10k, resisting arrest, reckless driving, and leaving the scene of an accident. The 14-year-old was charged with felony evading arrest and reckless driving.

Both teenagers were issued a juvenile citation but released to a parent due to the McDowell Detention Center being at full capacity.

It is unclear if Dyersburg police are looking for any other suspects.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 suspects carry assault rifles, attempt to steal car, police say
3 suspects carrying assault rifles, dressed in dark clothing attempt to steal car, still at large, police say
Shots fired into Poplar Ave. business while shoppers inside
Warrant issued for 18-year-old after shots fired into East Memphis business while shoppers inside
Dollar General
Bystander shoots, kills robbery suspect at Dollar General
MPD investigates shooting on I-240
17-year-old charged after chase turned shooting on I-240
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update

Latest News

MPD investigates shooting on I-240
17-year-old charged after chase turned shooting on I-240
As the group left, one of the women, wearing a pink wig, pepper sprayed a Target employee that...
Memphis police search for group of women accused of shoplifting and pepper spraying a Target employee
Rick Ross in Clarksdale
Rapper Rick Ross returns to hometown of Clarksdale to feed community
FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee unveils Education Freedom Scholarship Act