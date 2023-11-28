Two teenagers charged with reckless driving after running from police

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - Two teenagers, 15 and 14, were charged by Dyersburg police on Sunday, November 26 at around 5 a.m.

According to police, an on-duty officer saw three vehicles driving at over 80 miles per hour on Cedar Street in front of the Dyer County Sheriff’s Department.

As the officer chased the vehicles, police say one of the vehicles was found in the downtown area with multiple suspects running on foot as the vehicle continued to move and eventually strike a business.

An officer captured and arrested one of the suspects that was found to be the 15-year-old. According to police, officers determined that the vehicle was stolen without the victim knowing.

Dyersburg police say that an officer searching the downtown area found one of the vehicles involved and the vehicle fled from the officer as they attempted to stop the suspect.

The officer found the vehicle parked at a residence on Tibbs Street and the 14-year-old was taken into custody.

After investigation, police charged the 15-year-old with felony evading arrest, felony theft over $10k, resisting arrest, reckless driving, and leaving the scene of an accident. The 14-year-old was charged with felony evading arrest and reckless driving.

Both teenagers were issued a juvenile citation but released to a parent due to the McDowell Detention Center being at full capacity.

It is unclear if Dyersburg police are looking for any other suspects.

