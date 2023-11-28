Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Two new food businesses coming to Olive Branch

PLUSH and the Mississippi Old Town Taco Co. have been announced to open in 2024.
PLUSH and the Mississippi Old Town Taco Co. have been announced to open in 2024.(Old Towne Parish)
By Melek Robinson
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - Two new food businesses are coming as part of the Cotton Gin Development in Olive Branch.

PLUSH and the Mississippi Old Town Taco Co. have been announced to open in 2024.

PLUSH will include wine, charcuterie, and a fine dessert bar along with its moody and luxurious atmosphere.

Mississippi Old Town Taco Co. will come with authentic Mexican street food such as tacos, quesadillas, and much more. Everyone can get a taste of it at their food truck at the Mississippi Ale Hose and Brew Pub until development is completed.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 suspects carry assault rifles, attempt to steal car, police say
3 suspects carrying assault rifles, dressed in dark clothing attempt to steal car, still at large, police say
Shots fired into Poplar Ave. business while shoppers inside
Warrant issued for 18-year-old after shots fired into East Memphis business while shoppers inside
Dollar General
Bystander shoots, kills robbery suspect at Dollar General
MPD investigates shooting on I-240
17-year-old charged after chase turned shooting on I-240
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update

Latest News

Hernando de Soto bridge closed to Memphis-bound traffic due to police investigation
Little girl shot during ‘targeted attack’ at Midtown intersection
Organization seeks help uplifting moms of kids with special needs
One suspect was seen wearing a camouflage jacket and jogging pants as he entered the black...
Memphis police looking for suspects that burglarized City Gear on Black Friday
MPD says the suspects were last seen leaving in several vehicles, including a black 4-door...
Memphis police looking for suspects that burglarized City Gear on Black Friday