Trauma surgeon discusses increase in shooting victims across Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The gun violence in the City of Memphis impacts the most vulnerable.

Gun shell casings are still scattered on the streets from a harrowing incident Sunday morning, where a seven-month-old girl became the unintended victim of a drive-by shooting in Binghampton.

Memphis police said officers responded to the shooting just after midnight in the 900 block of Baltic Street.

Sources said the shooting began around the corner, then moved to Baltic and Coleman Avenue where someone shot into two houses.

One of those bullets hit a seven-month-old girl in the head.

”A single gunshot wound can be a devastating and critical injury for a young or older child,” said Dr. Nick Watkins, who works in Pediatric Emergency Medicine at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

Dr. Watkins told Action News 5 that even with a month left in 2023, the hospital has already reached the 2021 record of 158 children being shot.

Around 20 of them were below the age of five years old.

”And the younger they are, typically the more life-threatening those injuries are,” he said.

As of November 18, Regional One Hospital has treated 99 patients under the age of 18 for gunshot wounds.

Dr. Nick Watkins said the number of shooting victims of all ages has caused a strain on the hospital.

”Not only the care providers, but the whole community at large is affected by these incidents of violence and death and are just senseless and preventable,” said Dr. Watkins.

Memphis police said as of Monday, the seven-month-old baby is still in critical condition.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Memphis Police ask anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

