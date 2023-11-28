Suspect wanted after using rock to break into home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect is wanted after using a rock to break into a home.
On Sunday at 4:35 p.m., officers responded to an aggravated burglary at a residence on Mount Moriah Road.
The suspect entered through the living room window using a rock to break the window.
Surveillance video captured the suspect entering the home placing a briefcase safe in a pillowcase, and leaving the scene.
The safe, money, passports, and silver coins were taken, according to police.
The suspect is described as a man in his mid to late 20s, with locs and a small goatee. He was wearing a black and red jacket with a hood, camo pants, and white shoes.
No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about this should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
