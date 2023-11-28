Advertise with Us
Suspect wanted after using rock to break into home

The suspect wanted for using a brick to break into a home, according to the Memphis Police Department.
The suspect wanted for using a brick to break into a home, according to the Memphis Police Department.(MPD)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect is wanted after using a rock to break into a home.

On Sunday at 4:35 p.m., officers responded to an aggravated burglary at a residence on Mount Moriah Road.

The suspect entered through the living room window using a rock to break the window.

Surveillance video captured the suspect entering the home placing a briefcase safe in a pillowcase, and leaving the scene.

The safe, money, passports, and silver coins were taken, according to police.

The suspect is described as a man in his mid to late 20s, with locs and a small goatee. He was wearing a black and red jacket with a hood, camo pants, and white shoes.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

