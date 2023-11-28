Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Speaking with city leaders about efforts to combat crime in the Bluff City

By Tarvarious Haywood
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A deadly Thanksgiving weekend in Memphis left at least five people killed over the past several days.

As we approach the new year, we are hearing plans are being made to address the ongoing crime across the City of Memphis.

The president of the Memphis-Shelby Crime Commission said he has had conversations with city leaders about crime and there is a plan.

“One, deploying more officers in crime hotspots, saturating those areas. Number two, beefing up our investigative bureaus in order to improve the solve rate or the clearance rate. Another example is heading out retaliatory acts of violence,” said Bill Gibbons, president of the Memphis-Shelby Crime Commission.

“Right now, someone can be convicted of a drive-by shooting, say if it was a neighborhood or interstate, and actually get probation, no incarceration. We need to change that state law,” he continued.”

Community activist Casio Montez says getting crime under control starts at a grassroots level.

“Who knows better than the people out here in the street? It’s not happening in the office building; it’s not happening inside the politician’s office,” said Montez. “It’s going to take the people from the street, like I don’t get paid to do it, so, I can’t have self-mote. That means it comes from the heat.”

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland says despite adding more officers and encouraging young people to engage in positive activities, crime is just not going down.

“Number one is because of the pandemic and number two is because of our weak judicial system where there are no consequences for those negative criminal actions,” said Strickland.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 suspects carry assault rifles, attempt to steal car, police say
3 suspects carrying assault rifles, dressed in dark clothing attempt to steal car, still at large, police say
Charity Evans, 22
Woman being held on over $140K bond after misdemeanor shoplifting arrest
Weir Lundstedt rediscovered the letter from his mother while sorting through family mementos.
Man opens letter his mother wrote to him 60 years ago: ‘Should have opened this sooner’
Shots fired into Poplar Ave. business while shoppers inside
Warrant issued for 18-year-old after shots fired into East Memphis business while shoppers inside
Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting at a blues club on Sunday morning.
Man injured during shooting at blues club in North Memphis

Latest News

Trauma surgeon discusses increase in shooting victims across Memphis
Speaking with city leaders about efforts to combat crime in the Bluff City
Alissa McCommon, 38, was arrested back in September for sexual misconduct with her students
Probable cause found in case of former Covington teacher accused of child rape
Dr. Nick Watkins, Le Bonheur Children's Hospital
Trauma surgeon discusses increase in shooting victims across Memphis