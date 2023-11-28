Speaking with city leaders about efforts to combat crime in the Bluff City

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A deadly Thanksgiving weekend in Memphis left at least five people killed over the past several days.

As we approach the new year, we are hearing plans are being made to address the ongoing crime across the City of Memphis.

The president of the Memphis-Shelby Crime Commission said he has had conversations with city leaders about crime and there is a plan.

“One, deploying more officers in crime hotspots, saturating those areas. Number two, beefing up our investigative bureaus in order to improve the solve rate or the clearance rate. Another example is heading out retaliatory acts of violence,” said Bill Gibbons, president of the Memphis-Shelby Crime Commission.

“Right now, someone can be convicted of a drive-by shooting, say if it was a neighborhood or interstate, and actually get probation, no incarceration. We need to change that state law,” he continued.”

Community activist Casio Montez says getting crime under control starts at a grassroots level.

“Who knows better than the people out here in the street? It’s not happening in the office building; it’s not happening inside the politician’s office,” said Montez. “It’s going to take the people from the street, like I don’t get paid to do it, so, I can’t have self-mote. That means it comes from the heat.”

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland says despite adding more officers and encouraging young people to engage in positive activities, crime is just not going down.

“Number one is because of the pandemic and number two is because of our weak judicial system where there are no consequences for those negative criminal actions,” said Strickland.

