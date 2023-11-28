Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Rapper Rick Ross returns to hometown of Clarksdale to feed community

Rick Ross in Clarksdale
Rick Ross in Clarksdale(City of Clarksdale City - Clarksdale, MS | Facebook)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WMC) - Rapper Rick Ross returned home to feed the community this Thanksgiving.

His grandparents, Tommie Jr. and Rosie Lee Fields, lived at a home on Barnes Street up until their deaths in 2011 and 2019 respectively.

Since 2019, the family has held a balloon release at the home, where family members still live.

This year, Ross used the opportunity to feed the community.

In honor of his grandparents, he ordered food from Turkey Leg Hut in Houston, Texas, to feed 250-300 community members.

“It’s all family in Clarksdale,” Ross said. “It’s a wonderful experience when I come back here. Of course, I can’t help but think of all the beautiful memories of my amazing grandmother, my amazing grandfather. Everybody out here, we’re all family. You better believe it, love.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 suspects carry assault rifles, attempt to steal car, police say
3 suspects carrying assault rifles, dressed in dark clothing attempt to steal car, still at large, police say
Shots fired into Poplar Ave. business while shoppers inside
Warrant issued for 18-year-old after shots fired into East Memphis business while shoppers inside
Dollar General
Bystander shoots, kills robbery suspect at Dollar General
MPD investigates shooting on I-240
Man in custody following chase turned shooting on I-240
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update

Latest News

MPD investigates shooting on I-240
17-year-old charged after chase turned shooting on I-240
As the group left, one of the women, wearing a pink wig, pepper sprayed a Target employee that...
Memphis police search for group of women accused of shoplifting and pepper spraying a Target employee
FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee unveils Education Freedom Scholarship Act
Dyersburg High School generic
Two teenagers charged with reckless driving after running from police